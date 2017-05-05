Oprah Winfrey is rich. Like, really rich. No really, we mean crazy rich.

This is no secret. This is old news, in fact. But when was the last time you sat down and thought about how she lives? Thought about how much money she really has? To start, she is currently worth $2.9 billion. According to Forbes, she is the second richest woman in America, counting only those who have self-made fortunes. She owns the television company OWN, of course, as well as Weight Watchers, which brought in over $1 billion last year.

She's America's first black woman to become a billionaire, a fact that is equal parts impressive and frustrating in its tardiness. She has enough money to fund OWN entirely out of her own pocket for the next two decades. She's worth more than several small countries. If you laid out her fortune in cash it would weigh 60,000 pounds. It's almost impossible to be jealous, because her life is just too fabulous to fathom.