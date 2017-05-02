While the Fyre Festival was quickly over before it officially began, the fall out for its organizers Ja Rule and Billy McFarland is far from over. Earlier today, three women, who attended the failed fest, filed an injunction to stop the rapper and the businessman from...well...doing business.

The organizers are also being sued for breach of contract, violation of California business and profession code, negligent misrepresentation and fraud in the class action lawsuit.

But that's not all... Yesterday, celebrity attorney Mark Geragos filed a $100 million lawsuit on behalf of plaintiff Daniel Jung, seeking punitive damages for alleged fraud, breach of contract, breach of covenant of good faith and negligent misrepresentation after the first weekend imploded in chaos.

Looks like pissing off a bunch of rich social media influencers may not have been the best business move?