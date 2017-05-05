When it comes to the Kentucky Derby, Hollywood's biggest stars know it's more than just about the horses.

In addition to the thrilling and unpredictable races, this annual weekend brings out some pretty innovative and unforgettable fashion looks.

Bright prints and colors? Absolutely. Big and wide hats? Not only welcomed but encouraged.

As another star-studded weekend approaches, we decided to look back at some of the fun, wacky and unforgettable looks from previous Kentucky Derby attendees.

Whether it's Jessica Simpson's bright pink cap seen in 2004 or Kim Kardashian's black gloves from 2009, you may be surprised to see how some stars pulled off their winning looks.