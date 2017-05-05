When it comes to the Kentucky Derby, Hollywood's biggest stars know it's more than just about the horses.
In addition to the thrilling and unpredictable races, this annual weekend brings out some pretty innovative and unforgettable fashion looks.
Bright prints and colors? Absolutely. Big and wide hats? Not only welcomed but encouraged.
As another star-studded weekend approaches, we decided to look back at some of the fun, wacky and unforgettable looks from previous Kentucky Derby attendees.
Whether it's Jessica Simpson's bright pink cap seen in 2004 or Kim Kardashian's black gloves from 2009, you may be surprised to see how some stars pulled off their winning looks.
Jeff Gentner\/Getty Images
Back in 2009, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star couldn't help but explore the annual festivities in Kentucky.
AP Photo\/Darron Cummings
When she was with Nick Lachey back in 2004, the Hollywood couple placed their bets at the race track.
Stephen Lovekin\/WireImage
The Derby isn't complete without this famous father-daughter duo. 2013 was no exception as the pair went for bright, colorful looks.
Article continues below
Mike Coppola\/Getty Images
If there's one pair that never disappoints during Derby weekend, it has to be these two Team USA Olympic athletes.
Peter Kramer\/Getty Images
Throwback alert! Rewind to 2005 when this pair was a couple and nailed their festive weekend attire.
Jason Kempin\/WireImage
Back in 2008, the Girls Next Door stars headed to Kentucky with several looks we'll never forget.
Article continues below
Mike Coppola\/Getty Images
We're still not over the "Little Red Wagon" singer's look from 2014.
Jason Kempin\/WireImage
Cheers to the B! The Real Housewives of New York City star doesn't disappoint with her 2009 outfit.
Neilson Barnard\/Getty Images
Back 2015, the Modern Family star proved you can look cute and comfortable for the Derby red carpet.
Article continues below
Stephen Lovekin\/WireImage
We never want to say "Bye, Bye, Bye" to this 'N Sync member's attire from 2013.
As for what this year's guest list will bring, your guess is as good as ours.
All we'd like to say is going bold never gets old.
Watch the Kentucky Derby Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on NBC.