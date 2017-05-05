They Wore What?! 10 Famous Kentucky Derby Looks We Still Can't Get Enough Of

When it comes to the Kentucky Derby, Hollywood's biggest stars know it's more than just about the horses.

In addition to the thrilling and unpredictable races, this annual weekend brings out some pretty innovative and unforgettable fashion looks.

Bright prints and colors? Absolutely. Big and wide hats? Not only welcomed but encouraged.

As another star-studded weekend approaches, we decided to look back at some of the fun, wacky and unforgettable looks from previous Kentucky Derby attendees.

Whether it's Jessica Simpson's bright pink cap seen in 2004 or Kim Kardashian's black gloves from 2009, you may be surprised to see how some stars pulled off their winning looks.

 

Kim Kardashian

Back in 2009, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star couldn't help but explore the annual festivities in Kentucky.  

Jessica Simpson

When she was with Nick Lachey back in 2004, the Hollywood couple placed their bets at the race track. 

Larry Birkhead & Dannielynn Birkhead

The Derby isn't complete without this famous father-daughter duo. 2013 was no exception as the pair went for bright, colorful looks. 

Tara Lipinski & Johnny Weir

If there's one pair that never disappoints during Derby weekend, it has to be these two Team USA Olympic athletes. 

Josh Groban & January Jones

Throwback alert! Rewind to 2005 when this pair was a couple and nailed their festive weekend attire. 

Kendra Wilkerson, Bridget Marquardt, Hugh Hefner & Holly Madison

Back in 2008, the Girls Next Door stars headed to Kentucky with several looks we'll never forget. 

Miranda Lambert

We're still not over the "Little Red Wagon" singer's look from 2014.  

Bethenny Frankel

Cheers to the B! The Real Housewives of New York City star doesn't disappoint with her 2009 outfit. 

Sarah Hyland

Back 2015, the Modern Family star proved you can look cute and comfortable for the Derby red carpet.

Joey Fatone

We never want to say "Bye, Bye, Bye" to this 'N Sync member's attire from 2013.  

As for what this year's guest list will bring, your guess is as good as ours.

All we'd like to say is going bold never gets old.

Watch the Kentucky Derby Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on NBC. 

