Fans of The 100 are in for a treat tonight, because "Die All, Die Merrily" might be one of the best episodes the show has ever done.

With just a couple of days remaining before the radiation comes to kill everyone and the promise of one bunker that will protect about 1200 people, the clans are refusing to share the bunker, and are on the verge of war. At the very end of last week's episode, Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) arrived to fight for her people. We'll allow her to explain what happens next.

"Praimfaya is coming," she tells E! News over the phone. "Instead of having a war that will lose thousands and hundreds of lives to see which clan gets the bunker, they decide on having one final conclave, so one member from each clan fights on the streets of Polis, almost in a Hunger Games fashion."