Just when you thought you couldn't look at another Met Gala article, we're giving you a valid and economical reason to keep reading.
The high-profile night was full of flawless faces—thanks to long-wear products from our favorite prestige brands. However, there were a crop of stars sporting drugstore—yes, actually affordable—brands , too.
Sure, some celebs like Kerry Washington may have used specific products because the star has an endorsement deal with a beauty brand, but it's still impressive that these budget buys held up into the wee, after-party hours. Then, there are stars, like Hailey Baldwin (or her makeup artist Robert Sesnek), who just prefer to use the drugstore alternative anyway.
Without further ado, the drugstore beauty products seen at the 2017 Met Gala!
Neilson Barnard\/Getty Images
"From the moment I saw Kerry in her Michael Kors dress I felt her hair should be sleek and short with bangs," said hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew. After she shampooed the actress' hair, she used a hair mask to add shine.
Matt Baron\/REX\/Shutterstock
"We went with a fairly simple look that emphasized eyes, eyebrows and dewy skin," said makeup artist Matthew VanLeeuwen. After applying a layer of foundation on Salma's skin, he used Nuance Flawless Finish Illuminating Blush & Bronzer Duo in ‘Bronzed Rosewood' followed by blush on the apples of her cheeks.
Nuance Salma Hayek Flawless Finish Illuminating Blush And Bronzer Duo, in Bronzed Rosewood, $12.99
Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images
Whether you have color-treated hair or not, protection is key. "I spritzed in some TRESemmé Repair & Protect 7 Pre-Styling Spray throughout to prep the hair for styling. Love this product because it does just what it says, it helps both repair and protect the hair from daily damages of styling!" said John D., on behalf of TRESemmé.
Tresemme Expert with Biotin Repair & Protect Pre-Styling Spray, $4.99
Jackson Lee\/FilmMagic
Makeup artist Romy Soleimani gave her a soft glow by applying Rimmel London Good to Glow Highlighting tint to her cheekbones.
David Fisher\/REX\/Shutterstock
Makeup artist Robert Sesnek finished off the model's look with several coats of dark black mascara.
Timpone\/BFA\/REX\/Shutterstock
While makeup artist Mary Wiles did use a few coats of Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Lashes in black, she also accented the eyes with individual lashes.
Venturelli\/WireImage
"When I saw the sketch, I thought it was so glamorous, and I wanted to make sure her hair didn't compete with her stunning dress or jewelry," said hairstylist Ursula Stephen. "I wanted to push the bar with Serena, but I also wanted her to feel comfortable and gorgeous by giving her a classic, yet chic look to compliment her gown." The pro used an anti-humidity spray and light pomade to the athlete's hair in place all night.
Suave Professionals Luxe Styling Anti Humidity Hairspray, $3.98
Taylor Hill\/FilmMagic
Using pomade, "I smoothed over her fly aways, which added separationand attitude…the perfect touch!," said hairstylist Peter Butler on the actress' voluminous pompadour.
Kevin Mazur\/WireImage
Makeup artist Kathy Jeung first Rimmel London's Show Off Lip Velvet in Burning Lava and then Rimmel London Lasting Finish by Kate Moss Matte Lipstick in Kiss of Life to get that perfect shade of red.
