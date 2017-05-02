Celebs Who Surprisingly Wore Drugstore Beauty Products to the 2017 Met Gala

ESC: Cara Delevingne, 2017 Met Gala

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Just when you thought you couldn't look at another Met Gala article, we're giving you a valid and economical reason to keep reading.

The high-profile night was full of flawless faces—thanks to long-wear products from our favorite prestige brands. However, there were a crop of stars sporting drugstore—yes, actually affordable—brands , too.

Sure, some celebs like Kerry Washington may have used specific products because the star has an endorsement deal with a beauty brand, but it's still impressive that these budget buys held up into the wee, after-party hours. Then, there are stars, like Hailey Baldwin (or her makeup artist Robert Sesnek), who just prefer to use the drugstore alternative anyway.

Without further ado, the drugstore beauty products seen at the 2017 Met Gala!

ESC: 2017 Met Gala, Beauty, Kerry Washington

Neilson Barnard\/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

"From the moment I saw Kerry in her Michael Kors dress I felt her hair should be sleek and short with bangs," said hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew. After she shampooed the actress' hair, she used a hair mask to add shine. 

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Met Gala

Hair Mask

Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask, $7.49

ESC: 2017 Met Gala, Beauty, Salma Hayek

Matt Baron\/REX\/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek

"We went with a fairly simple look that emphasized eyes, eyebrows and dewy skin," said makeup artist Matthew VanLeeuwen. After applying a layer of foundation on Salma's skin, he used Nuance Flawless Finish Illuminating Blush & Bronzer Duo in ‘Bronzed Rosewood' followed by blush on the apples of her cheeks. 

Article continues below

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Met Gala

Bronzer

Nuance Salma Hayek Flawless Finish Illuminating Blush And Bronzer Duo, in Bronzed Rosewood, $12.99

ESC: Met Gala 2017, Beauty, Evan Rachel Wood

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images

Evan Rachel Wood

Whether you have color-treated hair or not, protection is key. "I spritzed in some TRESemmé Repair & Protect 7 Pre-Styling Spray throughout to prep the hair for styling. Love this product because it does just what it says, it helps both repair and protect the hair from daily damages of styling!" said John D., on behalf of TRESemmé.

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Met Gala

Heat Protectant

Tresemme Expert with Biotin Repair & Protect Pre-Styling Spray, $4.99

Article continues below

ESC: 2017 Met Gala, Beauty, Cara Delevingne

Jackson Lee\/FilmMagic

Cara Delevingne

Makeup artist Romy Soleimani gave her a soft glow by applying Rimmel London Good to Glow Highlighting tint to her cheekbones.

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Met Gala

Highlighter

Rimmel London Good to Glow Highlighter, $4.28

ESC: 2017 Met Gala, Beauty, Hailey Baldwin

David Fisher\/REX\/Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin

Makeup artist Robert Sesnek finished off the model's look with several coats of dark black mascara. 

Article continues below

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Met Gala

Mascara

Voluminous Carbon Black Volume Building Mascara, $7.99

ESC: 2017 Met Gala, Beauty, Naomi Watts

Timpone\/BFA\/REX\/Shutterstock

Naomi Watts

While makeup artist Mary Wiles did use a few coats of Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Lashes in black, she also accented the eyes with individual lashes. 

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Met Gala

Fake Lashes

Ardell Double Individual Medium Lashes, $7.99

Article continues below

ESC: 2017 Met Gala, Beauty, Serena Williams

Venturelli\/WireImage

Serena Williams

"When I saw the sketch, I thought it was so glamorous, and I wanted to make sure her hair didn't compete with her stunning dress or jewelry," said hairstylist Ursula Stephen. "I wanted to push the bar with Serena, but I also wanted her to feel comfortable and gorgeous by giving her a classic, yet chic look to compliment her gown." The pro used an anti-humidity spray and light pomade to the athlete's hair in place all night. 

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Met Gala

Anti-Humidity Spray

Suave Professionals Luxe Styling Anti Humidity Hairspray, $3.98

ESC: 2017 Met Gala, Beauty, Claire Danes

Taylor Hill\/FilmMagic

Claire Danes

Using pomade, "I smoothed over her fly aways, which added separationand attitude…the perfect touch!," said hairstylist Peter Butler on the actress' voluminous pompadour. 

Article continues below

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Met Gala

Pomade

Schwarzkopf Got2B Defiant Shine, $4.22

ESC: 2017 Met Gala, Beauty, Rita Ora

Kevin Mazur\/WireImage

Rita Ora

Makeup artist Kathy Jeung first Rimmel London's Show Off Lip Velvet in Burning Lava and then Rimmel London Lasting Finish by Kate Moss Matte Lipstick in Kiss of Life to get that perfect shade of red. 

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Met Gala

Lip Color

Rimmel London Show Off Matte Lip Velvet - Burning Lava

Article continues below

Did you know Rita Ora's hair took three days to finish? Read all about it here

Don't forget to check out our Best and Worst Dressed lists, too!

For complete coverage of fashion's biggest night, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

