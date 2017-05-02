Just when you thought you couldn't look at another Met Gala article, we're giving you a valid and economical reason to keep reading.

The high-profile night was full of flawless faces—thanks to long-wear products from our favorite prestige brands. However, there were a crop of stars sporting drugstore—yes, actually affordable—brands , too.

Sure, some celebs like Kerry Washington may have used specific products because the star has an endorsement deal with a beauty brand, but it's still impressive that these budget buys held up into the wee, after-party hours. Then, there are stars, like Hailey Baldwin (or her makeup artist Robert Sesnek), who just prefer to use the drugstore alternative anyway.