Paris Jackson is continuing her rise to the top.
Michael Jackson's daughter, 19, is set to make her feature film debut in director Nash Edgerton's upcoming project for Amazon Studios, E! News can confirm.
The untitled movie is described as a dark comedy-thriller, and stars David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron, Amanda Seyfried, Thandie Newton and Sharlto Copley. Quite a roster for Paris to learn a thing or two about acting from!
She'll reportedly take on the role of an edgy 20 year-old named Penny, and the flick will follow what happens when Oyelowo's businessman character becomes tangled in crime while in Mexico.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Paris will already have plenty of onset practice when production begins, as she guest starred on an episode of Fox's musical drama, Star. It was the rising starlet's first scripted acting gig, and paved the way for IMG Models to sign Paris to their elite roundup of catwalk queens in early March.
The King of Pop's only daughter attended her first-ever Met Gala last night, and as Vanity Fair recently dubbed her—Paris is Hollywood's newest "It Girl."
As for what fans can expect from Paris in the near future, a source close to the teen recently told E! News she'll be sticking to what she knows best. "If you had to put her priorities in order, it would probably be acting, activism and modeling," the source shared. "She's passionate about all of them. Her modeling career is really taking off and you can expect some big announcements coming in the next month or so."
We can't wait to see her next move!
Deadline was first to report the casting update.