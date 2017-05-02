Paris will already have plenty of onset practice when production begins, as she guest starred on an episode of Fox's musical drama, Star. It was the rising starlet's first scripted acting gig, and paved the way for IMG Models to sign Paris to their elite roundup of catwalk queens in early March.

The King of Pop's only daughter attended her first-ever Met Gala last night, and as Vanity Fair recently dubbed her—Paris is Hollywood's newest "It Girl."

As for what fans can expect from Paris in the near future, a source close to the teen recently told E! News she'll be sticking to what she knows best. "If you had to put her priorities in order, it would probably be acting, activism and modeling," the source shared. "She's passionate about all of them. Her modeling career is really taking off and you can expect some big announcements coming in the next month or so."

We can't wait to see her next move!