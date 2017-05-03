"I can live my life, but just on edge."

Kim Kardashian reacts to the arrests made in her Paris robbery case on Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In this clip from the episode, Kim tells Kourtney Kardashian everything she's learned about the arrests.

"Can you believe that they found them?" Kim asks her sister.

"I honestly never thought that they would catch the robbers," Kim says. "I just thought so much time has gone on and I didn't really realize how diligent the French police were being and just all the hard work they were really putting into it."