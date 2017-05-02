Pantygate has been resolved. The Xanax smoothies have run dry. And Bunny has found a happier home. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may have signed off for another season, but that doesn't mean we're ready to say goodbye to them just yet.
Luckily, Kyle Richards granted us one last sitdown before we put season seven firmly in our rear-view mirror—and E!'s Justin Sylvester grilled the Bravolebrity on her final thoughts regarding the explosive season. Who was the most annoying Housewife this year? The most insane? Kyle's telling all!
Bravo
The one question Justin couldn't get her to answer no matter how hard he tried? That would have to be the one that involved her putting one of her co-star's sense of style on blast. "You are so mean," she countered. "This friendship is done...Listen, I plead the fifth. Sorry!" She wasn't afraid to hand out top fashion honors, however. And if you're thinking the title went to Erika Girardi and her famed glam squad, you're in for a surprise.
To hear everything Kyle has to say, be sure to check out the video above!
Kyle and her 90210 cohorts may be off the air for now, but they'll be back for season eight soon. Bravo recently handed out renewals to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as well as The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Dallas and a whole slew of your other faves.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)