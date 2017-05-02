Pantygate has been resolved. The Xanax smoothies have run dry. And Bunny has found a happier home. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may have signed off for another season, but that doesn't mean we're ready to say goodbye to them just yet.

Luckily, Kyle Richards granted us one last sitdown before we put season seven firmly in our rear-view mirror—and E!'s Justin Sylvester grilled the Bravolebrity on her final thoughts regarding the explosive season. Who was the most annoying Housewife this year? The most insane? Kyle's telling all!