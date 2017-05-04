The Arrangement's season finale airs this Sunday and it's going to be an explosive episode!

In this clip from the show, Deann (Lexa Doig) and Terence (Michael Vartan) meet with the man who's trying to blackmail Megan (Christine Evangelista) for $5 million.

The couple tries to have a low-key meeting with the man, but when he doesn't agree to their terms, Deann has heard enough. So she takes matters into her own hands and tells the man how things are going to go.