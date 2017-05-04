The Arrangement's season finale airs this Sunday and it's going to be an explosive episode!
In this clip from the show, Deann (Lexa Doig) and Terence (Michael Vartan) meet with the man who's trying to blackmail Megan (Christine Evangelista) for $5 million.
The couple tries to have a low-key meeting with the man, but when he doesn't agree to their terms, Deann has heard enough. So she takes matters into her own hands and tells the man how things are going to go.
E!
"Stop talking," she tells him. "You don't get to have a say anymore. I have spent a lifetime building what I have and I'm not gonna let you or anyone else destroy it."
Deann then warns the man, "I will put you in the ground!"
Don't mess with Deann!
Watch her get the job done in The Arrangement clip above! And then be sure to watch the season finale this Sunday to see more OMG moments from this episode!
Watch the season finale of The Arrangement Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!