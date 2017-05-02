Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
It's a small world at the Stagecoach Music Festival after all.
As thousands of country music fans traveled to Indio, Calif., this past weekend to hear Shania Twain, Dierks Bentley and many other singers perform live, two Bachelor in Paradise stars found themselves crossing paths.
E! News can exclusively confirm that Amanda Stanton and ex-fiancé Josh Murray ran into each other a couple of times during the three-day festival.
"They weren't together at the festival for more than 30 minutes," a source shared with E! News. "She had the trip planned for months and Josh decided to go with his friends two days before it started."
In several pictures posted on Instagram, Josh was spotted hanging out with fellow Bachelor Nation members Robby Hunter, Chase McNary and Jef Holm.
As for Amanda, she spent much of her weekend with Ben Higgins' fiancée Lauren Bushnell. In other words, these famous exes did not go together.
At one point during Josh and Amanda's run-ins, a separate insider spotted the pair fighting. At another time, the twosome was seen holding hands.
Before any romance rumors spark again, however, it appears this pair is done trying to make their romance work. "They are not back together," our source shared. "Amanda would never date him again."
Back in September 2016, Josh and Amanda got engaged after meeting on ABC's Bachelor in Paradise.
Despite a televised proposal, the pair would not experience a fairy tale happy ending after calling it quits in early 2017.
"This whole break up has been really, really hard on me and the aftermath has been really hard on me," Amanda previously shared with E! News. "I'm just trying to focus on my family. I'm working a lot on my blog and I'm writing a book, which is exciting."
Josh would also add, "I'm going on with my life and career, so I'd rather not focus on continuously speaking to the media or writing books about failed relationships."