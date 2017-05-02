It's a small world at the Stagecoach Music Festival after all.

As thousands of country music fans traveled to Indio, Calif., this past weekend to hear Shania Twain, Dierks Bentley and many other singers perform live, two Bachelor in Paradise stars found themselves crossing paths.

E! News can exclusively confirm that Amanda Stanton and ex-fiancé Josh Murray ran into each other a couple of times during the three-day festival.

"They weren't together at the festival for more than 30 minutes," a source shared with E! News. "She had the trip planned for months and Josh decided to go with his friends two days before it started."

In several pictures posted on Instagram, Josh was spotted hanging out with fellow Bachelor Nation members Robby Hunter, Chase McNary and Jef Holm.