Just in time to celebrate Mother's Day!

Salma Hayek is sharing a cover with someone that has been a vital part of her life—her mother, Diana Jiménez Medina. The two ladies are HOLA! USA's May cover stars, and this is the first time that mother-daughter duo poses together for a magazine.

The pair opened up about everything from motherhood to the star's surprising fear of being on stage.

"I suffer from stage fright. No one would know it, but I get it really, really bad. If you take the camera away and put me in front of an audience, I just die," the 50-year-old actress explains to the magazine. "Once I get onto the stage, you can't tell. But then I can't do anything else the rest of the day because I'm so exhausted."