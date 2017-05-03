How to Do a French Braid, the Celeb Way

Even though this style is very popular, it isn't the most straightforward.

Although cornrows and long braids have been around for thousands of years, this style, commonly referred to as the French braid, has gained a lot of momentum in pop culture over the last couple of years, with Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Rita Ora, Olivia Munn and more consistently rocking the look. Versatile, timeless and protective—these pretty plaits are universally loved, which is why we're breaking down the essentials steps to recreate the celeb-loved look.

Two, long plaits go a long way. Whether you're looking for a flattering hairstyle for your next vacation, gym sessions or dirty hair days, it's time to give this technique a try.