How to Do a French Braid, the Celeb Way

Even though this style is very popular, it isn't the most straightforward.
Although cornrows and long braids have been around for thousands of years, this style, commonly referred to as the French braid, has gained a lot of momentum in pop culture over the last couple of years, with Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Rita Ora, Olivia Munn and more consistently rocking the look. Versatile, timeless and protective—these pretty plaits are universally loved, which is why we're breaking down the essentials steps to recreate the celeb-loved look.
Two, long plaits go a long way. Whether you're looking for a flattering hairstyle for your next vacation, gym sessions or dirty hair days, it's time to give this technique a try.
You're honoring history, after all. The two plaits, braided along the scalp originate from Native American and African cultures, but have a number of names, including French braids, Dutch braids and most notably cornrows.
No matter what you call them, plaits along the scalp aren't easy to replicate from simply looking at photos. Perfecting this technique requires a teacher and practice. Without either, you're simply left with style envy, and that's no fun.
Good news: We've broken down this technique so you can get the look right now. Just follow the steps below!
Step 1: Use a comb to create a middle part, dividing your hair into two equal sections.
Step 2: Upwards from the highest point of your eyebrow, create three small, equal sections of hair.
Step 3: To anchor the braid, cross the left section over the middle section, so that it is now positioned in the middle. Then, cross the right section over the middle, to the left side.
Step 4: Each time that you move a section from the side to the middle, use your finger to create a part from the hairline to the braid. Add your newly divided hair to the section that you're crossing.
Step 5: At the nape of the neck, braid the hair down.
Step 6: For fine hair, secure the braid with a small elastic band.
Step 7: For added volume, pull the sections outward.
More of a visual learner? Watch the video above!
Model's clothing: Sanctuary Clothing