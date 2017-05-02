Better luck next time, boys.
Eddie Redmayne and Tom Sturridge were reportedly denied entrance into Rihanna's super exclusive soiree following last night's Met Gala. The British-born besties and Redmayne's wife Hannah Bagshawe were photographed arriving to NYC's 1Oak nighctlub, but as an insider shares, the trio was turned away by security personnel not once... but twice.
The redheaded Oscar winner was snapped talking on a cell phone while heading back to his car, but thirty minutes later, Bagshawe returned with Sturridge to presumably check the guest list one more time.
Unfortunately for these party people, their evening ended early as Tom and Hannah walked away from the entrance with their arms intertwined.
247PAPS.TV / Splash News
The star-studded event wasn't a complete wash, of course. After all, the Met Gala has long been considered the Big Apple's annual version of the Academy Awards and it's an honor to receive an invite from Vogue's Anna Wintour.
Eddie and Hannah, who wed in 2014 and share a 10-month-old daughter together, ascended the Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic staircase in custom Prada ensembles. The Fantastic Beast star's leading lady dazzled in a sequined purple gown and bold statement necklace, while Redmayne looked ever dapper in a royal blue suit.
As for Sturridge, who co-starred with Redmayne in 2006 thriller Like Minds, he skipped photos on the red carpet, but enjoyed the festivities in a grey and black pinstriped look.
247PAPS.TV / Splash News
Meanwhile, E! News had an exclusive ticket inside Rihanna's enviable after-party, where Madonna, Kendall Jenner, A$AP Rocky, Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls, Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Baldwin, Jaden Smith and more stepped out to turn up.
Other couples who did date night right with the R&B songstress included Cassie and Sean "Diddy" Combs, Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha, plus John Legendand Chrissy Teigen.
As for the hostess with the mostess, an insider told us Rihanna "danced her way through the club, greeting guests as she made her way to her booth." Partygoers indulged in guilty food pleasures like lo mein, burgers and French fries.
There's always next year, Eddie and Tom.
For complete coverage of fashion's biggest night, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.