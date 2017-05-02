Better luck next time, boys.

Eddie Redmayne and Tom Sturridge were reportedly denied entrance into Rihanna's super exclusive soiree following last night's Met Gala. The British-born besties and Redmayne's wife Hannah Bagshawe were photographed arriving to NYC's 1Oak nighctlub, but as an insider shares, the trio was turned away by security personnel not once... but twice.

The redheaded Oscar winner was snapped talking on a cell phone while heading back to his car, but thirty minutes later, Bagshawe returned with Sturridge to presumably check the guest list one more time.

Unfortunately for these party people, their evening ended early as Tom and Hannah walked away from the entrance with their arms intertwined.