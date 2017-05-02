Goldie Hawn's still got it!

The comedy queen proved she can still cast a spell on men when she met her Snatched co-star Amy Schumer's super-fan father Gordon Schumer, who suffers from multiple sclerosis. During the encounter, Amy's dad, who is wheelchair bound, was brought to tears upon meeting The First Wives Club actress.

The Trainwreck star posted the tear-filled video on her Instagram earlier today and it's too sweet for words.

Seeing her father's reaction, Amy joked, "You gotta play it cool!" To which he responded, "I can't." But Gordon wasn't the only one who got emotional, even the 71-year-old Hollywood icon got teary during the touching meetup.

Along with the emotional vid, Amy wrote, "My dad meeting the love of his life @officialgoldiehawn."

We feel ya, Gordon and Amy, Goldie really is the best.