Goldie Hawn's still got it!
The comedy queen proved she can still cast a spell on men when she met her Snatched co-star Amy Schumer's super-fan father Gordon Schumer, who suffers from multiple sclerosis. During the encounter, Amy's dad, who is wheelchair bound, was brought to tears upon meeting The First Wives Club actress.
The Trainwreck star posted the tear-filled video on her Instagram earlier today and it's too sweet for words.
Seeing her father's reaction, Amy joked, "You gotta play it cool!" To which he responded, "I can't." But Gordon wasn't the only one who got emotional, even the 71-year-old Hollywood icon got teary during the touching meetup.
Along with the emotional vid, Amy wrote, "My dad meeting the love of his life @officialgoldiehawn."
We feel ya, Gordon and Amy, Goldie really is the best.
Last year, the comic did an interview with Mo Rocca about how her father's diagnosis when she was 12 years old affected her romantic relationships.
"It affects your relationships for sure. Everybody I meet and I'm like, 'Yeah, he's cool, but would, like, would I push him in a wheelchair? You know, would I want him to push me?' So, yeah, I go there pretty quick. Other people are like, 'Should we go to Hawaii on vacation?' I'm like, 'Do I want you to change my colostomy bag?' It just changes your perspective."
And it sounds like her perspective certainly has changed...
Before attending the 2017 Met Gala on Monday, Amy, along with Goldie, did a Q&A event with The Moms, a website hosted by Denise Albert and Melissa Musen Gerstein. In the revealing sit down, the 35-year-old first joked that she'd, "worked really had not to be a mom." Eventually, the Inside Amy Schumer star did admit that she would like to be a mother one day.
"I’m 35 I’m sick of thinking of myself, you know. I’m just like enough Amy, who cares."
The actress has been dating furniture designer Ben Hanisch for 18 months. We wonder what will happen there?