Leave it to Fredrik Eklund to purchase some incredible real estate.
The star of Bravos' Million Dollar Listing New York is certainly no stranger to the game, having worked on selling properties to stars like Kim Kardashianand Kanye WestThe real estate agent is so good at what he does, he's even become a celebrity in his own right.
Naturally, no one could be around such gorgeous homes all the time and not want to have one (or in the case, several) of their own.
E! News has exclusively learned that the reality TV star just purchased an incredible new home in Manhattan.
The penthouse at 1 Seaport features massive floor-to-ceiling glass windows and balconies, providing 270-degree views overlooking the Hudson River. The chic duplex also features gold Calcutta marble fixtures with brass accents, and is over 1,900 square feet in size (so, not exactly one of the teeny tiny Ikea furnished apartments New York is famous for).
Of course, this much luxury comes with a pretty sizeable price tag—$4.6 million to be exact.
The penthouse apartment will be ready for move-in within a year, but given the various properties the celebrity real estate agent owns, we can't say for sure when or if his family will be moving in.
The new purchase comes less than a week after Eklund revealed he and Real Housewives of New York's Bethenny Frankel are launching a new show!
We've heard of a celebratory drink, but why not a celebratory apartment too?
The show, which was announced by Bravo under the working title Bethenny and Fredrik Property Project, is pretty much the reality show of our dreams. The new show will follow the reality stars and "the ups and downs of scouting, buying and designing multimillion-dollar properties."
This isn't the first time the two have worked together. In fact, the real estate agent helped the SkinnyGirl cocktails mogul sell her Tribeca apartment—and for nearly $7 million.
This new project is just one of many shows coming to Bravo, with new seasons of fan favorites like The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shahs of Sunset, and Vanderpump Rules in the works.
