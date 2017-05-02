E! News has exclusively learned that the reality TV star just purchased an incredible new home in Manhattan.

The penthouse at 1 Seaport features massive floor-to-ceiling glass windows and balconies, providing 270-degree views overlooking the Hudson River. The chic duplex also features gold Calcutta marble fixtures with brass accents, and is over 1,900 square feet in size (so, not exactly one of the teeny tiny Ikea furnished apartments New York is famous for).

Of course, this much luxury comes with a pretty sizeable price tag—$4.6 million to be exact.

The penthouse apartment will be ready for move-in within a year, but given the various properties the celebrity real estate agent owns, we can't say for sure when or if his family will be moving in.