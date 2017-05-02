Teen Mom 2 fans have one less question about Kailyn Lowry's pregnancy journey.

On Tuesday morning, the MTV reality star confirmed the news that Chris Lopez is the father of her third child due this summer.

After spotting a headline that asked if Chris really was the baby daddy, Kailyn responded, "Ancestry DNA & yeah he is…stop with the headlines already."

So who exactly is this guy who has remained primarily out of the spotlight?

We did some research and discovered a few fun tidbits about Kailyn's longtime friend. Without further ado, may we introduce you to Chris.