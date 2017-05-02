Teen Mom 2 fans have one less question about Kailyn Lowry's pregnancy journey.
On Tuesday morning, the MTV reality star confirmed the news that Chris Lopez is the father of her third child due this summer.
After spotting a headline that asked if Chris really was the baby daddy, Kailyn responded, "Ancestry DNA & yeah he is…stop with the headlines already."
So who exactly is this guy who has remained primarily out of the spotlight?
We did some research and discovered a few fun tidbits about Kailyn's longtime friend. Without further ado, may we introduce you to Chris.
All About the Music: So what does the self-proclaimed "Humbl H$tler" like to listen to? We found his reported Twitter and Chris loves sharing the tunes he can't stop jamming to. "Lie to Me" by Future, "Get Right Witcha" by Migos and even some J. Cole are on his playlist.
Dropping Hints: Fans sites were originally speculating that Chris was the father when he posted (and sometimes deleted) cryptic tweets. Back in January, Chris reportedly wrote, "To my miracle child, I'm so sorry." The message was later liked by Kailyn. He later cryptically typed: "I won the bet. Well technically we both called it." Kailyn would later respond with, "Are you [for real]."
Basketball Bro: The Cleveland Cavaliers can definitely call Chris one of their loyal fans. As the NBA team continues to compete in the playoffs against the Toronto Raptors, Chris has documented several big-game highlights proving he's ready to "Defend the Land" with fellow Cavaliers fans.
Privacy Please: While Kailyn has yet to be photographed with Chris, a source recently shared with E! News that the pair are just friends and not together as a couple. "I think I'm most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help," Kailyn wrote in a recent blog post that has since been deleted. "I'm going to be a single parent from the beginning!"
Supernatural Fan: We know it's only one tweet, but perhaps Chris has some love for the CW series. When news broke that he was the father of Kailyn's third child, Chris chose a Gif from Supernatural where Jensen Ackles' character Dean Winchester reads something on a computer, rolls his eyes and then slams the laptop shut. A man of few words? Perhaps. A message heard loud and clear? Absolutely.