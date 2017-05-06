It's that time of year again...

Mint is being muddled for the famous juleps, beautifully adorned hats are in the final stages of their makings and masses of people are making their way to Louisville because (drum roll, please)...it's Kentucky Derby time!

That's right, today marks the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby, which is being held at Churchill Downs in Derby City.

But while the races themselves might be the main event, they're not the only attraction bringing people in each year.