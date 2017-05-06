Why Hanson's "Scary" Choices Worked: Zac Hanson Talks 20 Years of "MMMBop" and His Future With Taylor and Isaac
It's that time of year again...
Mint is being muddled for the famous juleps, beautifully adorned hats are in the final stages of their makings and masses of people are making their way to Louisville because (drum roll, please)...it's Kentucky Derby time!
That's right, today marks the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby, which is being held at Churchill Downs in Derby City.
But while the races themselves might be the main event, they're not the only attraction bringing people in each year.
The Kentucky Derby is known for celebrity sightings, fashion statements and, of course, the famous mint juleps—the official drink of the event.
In fact, nearly 1,000 pounds of mint is needed to make the whopping 120,000 drinks people consume at the Derby each year.
As for the Derby's other claim to fame? The hats, of course! Almost 90% of women don unique, over-the-top hats for the race. On average, Derby hats costs anywhere from $300-$500.
This year, we can't wait to see what stars like Katie Couric and Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead—who has attended seven years in a row with her father, Larry Birkhead—will wear this year!
