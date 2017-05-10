12 Ways to Organize Your Closet Like a Celeb

It's no shocker that celebs have a lot of clothes.
More clothes than they know what to do with, in fact. But somehow, if you've ever seen the inside of a typical celeb closet, it's usually freakishly organized. That's because they (or should we say, closet organizing professionals) take the time to stack it with neatly organized compartments. But we can't all invest thousands of dollars on a custom closet. We can, however, make smart decisions and purchase certain organizational items that will de-clutter yours.
Don't know where to start? Keep scrolling!
Whitmor Foldable Collapsible Garment Rack, $27
Honey Can Do Chrome/Black 5-tier Swinging Arm Pant Rack, $26
6-Piece Set of Shoe Slotz Space Saver, $27
Trivo Laundry Hamper, $58
Facetta Jewelry Organizer, $25
There now, don't you feel less stressed?
A clean closet equals a happy you. It's just that simple.