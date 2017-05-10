12 Ways to Organize Your Closet Like a Celeb

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gisele Bundchen

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid

How to Cover Up Acne and Hide Pimples

Kim Kardashian

How Kim Kardashian Got Into the Best Shape of Her Life Right in Front of Our Eyes

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Closet Organization Gifs

It's no shocker that celebs have a lot of clothes.

More clothes than they know what to do with, in fact. But somehow, if you've ever seen the inside of a typical celeb closet, it's usually freakishly organized. That's because they (or should we say, closet organizing professionals) take the time to stack it with neatly organized compartments. But we can't all invest thousands of dollars on a custom closet. We can, however, make smart decisions and purchase certain organizational items that will de-clutter yours.

Don't know where to start? Keep scrolling!

ESC: Things You Need to Organize Your Closet Like a Celeb Market

Fancy Hangers

Bric's Bellagio 3-Suiter Hanger Set, $25

ESC: Things You Need to Organize Your Closet Like a Celeb Market

Coat Rack

Seletti Harakiri Wooden Hanger, $225

ESC: Things You Need to Organize Your Closet Like a Celeb Market

Large Storage Bin

Bungalo Dipped Braided Storage Bin Light Grey, $58

Article continues below

ESC: Things You Need to Organize Your Closet Like a Celeb Market

Chic Hamper

Pehr Blush Pom Pom Hamper, $80

ESC: Things You Need to Organize Your Closet Like a Celeb Market

Storage Basket

Colonial Mills Shelf Storage Braided Basket, $100 

ESC: Things You Need to Organize Your Closet Like a Celeb Market

Drawer Organizer

Threshold 3-Drawer Closet Organizer, $50

Article continues below

ESC: Things You Need to Organize Your Closet Like a Celeb Market

Scarf Hanger

Xhilaration Scarf Hanger, $4  

ESC: Things You Need to Organize Your Closet Like a Celeb Market

Clothing Rack

Whitmor Foldable Collapsible Garment Rack, $27 

 

ESC: Things You Need to Organize Your Closet Like a Celeb Market

Pants Hanger

Honey Can Do Chrome/Black 5-tier Swinging Arm Pant Rack, $26

 

Article continues below

ESC: Things You Need to Organize Your Closet Like a Celeb Market

Shoe Organizer

6-Piece Set of Shoe Slotz Space Saver, $27 

 

ESC: Things You Need to Organize Your Closet Like a Celeb Market

Organized Hamper

Trivo Laundry Hamper, $58  

ESC: Things You Need to Organize Your Closet Like a Celeb Market

Jewelry Organizer

Facetta Jewelry Organizer, $25 

 

Article continues below

There now, don't you feel less stressed?

A clean closet equals a happy you. It's just that simple. 

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Fashion , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again