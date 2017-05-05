The MTV Movie & TV Awards are is of the best nights in showbiz for a couple reasons.
Not only can we expect some great red carpet fashion and some knee-slapping jokes throughout the show—just to put things in perspective, Workoholics' Adam DeVine is hosting this year—but there's also bound to be saw jaw-dropping moments...like, literally.
The MTV Movie Awards has become known for its "Best Kiss" category, which has made for some of the greatest moments in awards show history.
For example, who will ever forget the time Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling won for their smooch in The Notebook in 2005? Yes, it was during that show the actress ran and jumped into Ry Gos' arms for an acceptance speech kiss we'll never forget.
But they're not alone!
Everyone from Robert Pattinson to Will Ferrell to Rebel Wilson have made mouths drop with their hilarious (and sweet!) acceptance kisses.
Check out the most memorable makeout moments in the history of the MTV Movie and TV Awards in the video above!