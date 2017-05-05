The Most Memorable Onstage Kisses in the History of the MTV Movie & TV Awards

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rihanna

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian, Kentucky Derby

They Wore What?! 10 Famous Kentucky Derby Looks We Still Can't Get Enough of

Claire Holt, Matt Kaplan, Engaged

Claire Holt's Husband Files for Divorce Just Before the Couple's 1-Year Wedding Anniversary

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are is of the best nights in showbiz for a couple reasons.

Not only can we expect some great red carpet fashion and some knee-slapping jokes throughout the show—just to put things in perspective, Workoholics' Adam DeVine is hosting this year—but there's also bound to be saw jaw-dropping moments...like, literally.

The MTV Movie Awards has become known for its "Best Kiss" category, which has made for some of the greatest moments in awards show history.

Photos

MTV Movie Awards 2016 Red Carpet Arrivals

Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, MTV Movie Awards 2005 GIF

MTV

For example, who will ever forget the time Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling won for their smooch in The Notebook in 2005? Yes, it was during that show the actress ran and jumped into Ry Gos' arms for an acceptance speech kiss we'll never forget.

But they're not alone!

Everyone from Robert Pattinson to Will Ferrell to Rebel Wilson have made mouths drop with their hilarious (and sweet!) acceptance kisses. 

Check out the most memorable makeout moments in the history of the MTV Movie and TV Awards in the video above!

TAGS/ MTV Movie Awards , 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again