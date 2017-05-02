EXCLUSIVE!

Carson Kressley Gets Lost in Hailee Steinfeld's Look on Fashion Police 2017 Met Gala Special: "I Needed a Map!"

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Nicky Hilton Rothschild

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Mohamed Hadid, Shiva Safai, Home

Shiva Safai Gives E! an Exclusive Tour of Her & Mohamed Hadid's Breathtaking $85 Million Mansion

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Bella Hadid, 2017 Met Gala, Couples

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd, Gigi Hadid & Joe Jonas: See Which Celeb Exes Came Close to an Awkward Encounter at the 2017 Met Gala

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Fashion Police is back!

The 2017 Met Gala took place on Monday evening in New York City and now co-hosts Giuliana Rancic, Melissa Rivers, NeNe Leakes, Brad Goreski and Margaret Cho, along with special guest Carson Kressley, are ready to take on all of the red carpet style on tonight's Fashion Police 2017 Met Gala special!

One of the looks everyone is talking about today is Hailee Steinfeld's Vera Wang outfit. So what did the co-hosts think?

"It wasn't my favorite look on her," Brad explains in the exclusive clip above.

Photos

2017 Met Gala: Red Carpet Arrivals

Hailee Steinfeld, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

"I could kind of sum it up in...hated it!" Carson tells the co-hosts. "I love her and I think she's so gorgeous but this was one of those looks where they tried to incorporate every fashion trend in one particular piece of clothing. Because there's a lot going on here, like I needed a map and a guide book."

What else did Carson have to say about Hailee's Met Gala look?

Fashion Police, MET Gala 2017

Brandon Hickman

Watch the clip above to find out! And be sure to watch the Fashion Police 2017 Met Gala special tonight at 8 p.m., only on E! to see who the co-hosts voted best and worst dressed!

Watch the Fashion Police 2017 Met Gala special tonight at 8 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Fashion Police , E! Shows , Hailee Steinfeld , Met Gala , 2017 Met Gala , Giuliana Rancic , Melissa Rivers , NeNe Leakes , Brad Goreski , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again