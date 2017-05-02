Fashion Police is back!
The 2017 Met Gala took place on Monday evening in New York City and now co-hosts Giuliana Rancic, Melissa Rivers, NeNe Leakes, Brad Goreski and Margaret Cho, along with special guest Carson Kressley, are ready to take on all of the red carpet style on tonight's Fashion Police 2017 Met Gala special!
One of the looks everyone is talking about today is Hailee Steinfeld's Vera Wang outfit. So what did the co-hosts think?
"It wasn't my favorite look on her," Brad explains in the exclusive clip above.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
"I could kind of sum it up in...hated it!" Carson tells the co-hosts. "I love her and I think she's so gorgeous but this was one of those looks where they tried to incorporate every fashion trend in one particular piece of clothing. Because there's a lot going on here, like I needed a map and a guide book."
What else did Carson have to say about Hailee's Met Gala look?
Brandon Hickman
