Found: The Ultimate Light-Weight Bomber Jacket

It's the light-weight jacket you've been waiting for.

Denim jackets are forever, but it's fun to mix up your look every once and in a while, no? If you're craving some change, we've found the perfect piece of outerwear for you (plus, it comes in two different colorways, so you'll never be bored).

Bomber jackets are every fashion girl's staple topper, and this particular item seems to be a fit for just about any type of personal style—minimal, embellished and even ideal for those who like a good athletic iteration. Though its beading (and white floral embroidery with sparkling sequins) tends to take it to a more feminine place, those who love a cool, menswear-inspired moment will find it easy to pair with trousers and a fresh pair of sneakers.