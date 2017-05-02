Not So Fast! Justin Bieber and Hailee Steinfeld Are Not Dating

Just because his ex has moved on, doesn't mean that the Biebs has...

Justin Bieber and Hailee Steinfeld are not dating, E! News can confirm.

Reports have been swirling that the "Sorry" singer and the actress/popstar have been seeing each other for a little over a month after being introduced to each other by pastor Carl Lentz, but the truth is far less salacious.

Hailee's rep has flat-out denied the rumors, telling E! News that there is "no truth whatsoever" to the claims.

Some outlets made the case for the possible couple because the Biebs and Hailee were spotted together after the 2017 Met Gala in New York City last night.