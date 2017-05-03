"You're holding me against my will."

Megan (Christine Evangelista) wakes up at the Institute for the Higher Mind on Sunday's season finale of The Arrangement. On last week's episode, Megan was kidnapped and taken to IHM after she revealed to Kyle (Josh Henderson) that she was responsible for her stepbrother's death.

When she wakes up, IHM employee Nina (Dana Gourrier) enters her room and says it's time for them to start her treatment. The two then sit down together and Nina starts to record their session, which Megan thinks is for Terence (Michael Vartan).

"Oh this isn't for Terence," Nina says. "Trust me, this is for you."