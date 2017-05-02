In the same vein, we think—or at least hope—that Claire was trying to teach us that the tension—the asymmetrical shoulder paired with a simple train; the ruffles outshining metal details—seen throughout her outfit pays tribute to the feelings Rei Kawakubo tries to evoke with her own collection. It's OK not to understand clothing at first. Then there's the fact that the Homeland actress wore Monse, the super-edgy, cool brand every celeb stylist is trying to secure for their clients.

Claire's hair, too, looked very much different from the norm. Typically, we see the blonde in straight hair, slightly parted on the side, with just a touch of volume—it's pretty but expected. For the Met Gala, however, hairstylist Peter Butler, on behalf of Schwarzkopf, created an architectural pompadour, leaving a few loose strands to frame her face. The height of her hair was just as voluminous as the fan-pleating on her top. If her strands were left straight, as it normally is, the full impact of the shirt could have been lost.