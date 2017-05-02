Ciara and Russell Wilson have started a new chapter together!

While the singer is already a mama to 2-year-old Future, who Russell has helped parent throughout their relationship, the couple can now add "family of four" to the description. Ciara gave birth to their baby girl, Sienna Princess Wilson, last week.

An insider tells E! News Ciara, Russell and Future are absolutely over the moon with the new addition to their family.

"[Ciara] always wanted a little girl," the source told us. "She is feeling good and is showered with all her friends sending her well wishes."