Ciara and Russell Wilson have started a new chapter together!
While the singer is already a mama to 2-year-old Future, who Russell has helped parent throughout their relationship, the couple can now add "family of four" to the description. Ciara gave birth to their baby girl, Sienna Princess Wilson, last week.
An insider tells E! News Ciara, Russell and Future are absolutely over the moon with the new addition to their family.
"[Ciara] always wanted a little girl," the source told us. "She is feeling good and is showered with all her friends sending her well wishes."
As for little Future, the insider revealed he is "happy to have a sister" and has been "so cute" while playing with her. Ciara and Russell are making sure to still give the 2-year-old "lots of attention," our insider noted, adding, "Their house is full with love."
Sienna is Russell's first biological child, and another insider said he couldn't be more excited.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
"He is the happiest man on the planet. This dude was made to be a dad," our insider revealed. "He has always surrounded himself with children, whether he was helping them through his charities or working with them during football season."
The source continued, "He has been sending photos of his baby girl to all his close boys. He keeps gushing about her. He jokes and says, 'I will never let her out of my sight.' He is very protective."
In the midst of all the excitement, Ciara and Russell are just as strong as ever.
"[Russell] is behind and supportive of Ciara in so many ways," the insider explained. "Their connection is unbreakable. He is very into God and believes they were destined for each other."
Meanwhile, the couple announced they welcomed their daughter into the world on April 28.
Both parents took to Instagram, sharing a photo of Ciara sitting by the ocea and writing, "Dear Sienna Princess Wilson. No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We love you. Love, Mommy and Daddy. 7:03 p.m., 7 lbs. 13 oz."