The Met Gala is the place to see and be seen, and scoring an invitation to the exclusive event is an honor in it of itself, but this year some celebrity staples were missing in action.
While the attendees gave fans plenty to ogle, it was easy to tell that some of the most iconic guests skipped out. So where were these A-listers? Busy, of course!
SJP hasn't missed a Met Gala since 2010, but she was nowhere to be seen Monday night. According to reports, the Sex and the City alum was busy filming Divorce for HBO and had other work commitments.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
SJP's sidekick and go-to date was also absent from the grand festivities. Is that because his partner-in-crime had to bail? Hard to say, but could be a legitimate reason.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Beyoncé and Jay Z
Even though many speculated the couple would make a surprise appearance, Bey and Jay were no shows...and for an obvious reason: Bey's pregnancy! Expecting twins, Beyoncé is taking some much-needed time off before welcoming her two babies.
PC-NWP / Splash News
Even though Mother Monster spoke out on Tuesday decreeing Rihanna as best dressed at this year's swanky soiree, fans couldn't help but notice her absence. As it turns out, Gaga is busy filming A Star Is Born with Bradley Cooper.
David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
The "Mean" songstress has been taking time to herself since the summer, rarely being spotted out in public, so it came as no surprise that she opted to miss this year's event. Katy Perry also happened to be one of the co-chairs this year, which also might have had something do with Swift's choice to skip.
Fresh off a publicity tour for Beauty and the Beast and The Circle, Watson was probably taking a much-needed break from the cameras.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
She just gave birth to a daughter named Sienna Princess Wilson. It's safe to say she's busy taking care of her newborn with husband Russell Wilson.
Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
Although he was on girlfriend Gigi Hadid's arm last year, this time she arrived solo. Don't worry—they're OK. But Zayn injured his foot recently and is wheelchair-bound, making the Met Gala steps a tad difficult.
