The Met Gala is the place to see and be seen, and scoring an invitation to the exclusive event is an honor in it of itself, but this year some celebrity staples were missing in action.

While the attendees gave fans plenty to ogle, it was easy to tell that some of the most iconic guests skipped out. So where were these A-listers? Busy, of course!

Sarah Jessica Parker

SJP hasn't missed a Met Gala since 2010, but she was nowhere to be seen Monday night. According to reports, the Sex and the City alum was busy filming Divorce for HBO and had other work commitments.