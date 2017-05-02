As for his former wife of 10 years, Garner is "very supportive and they remain very amicable and friendly," the source added. "There wasn't any arguing or divvying up of property. She was very easygoing with the whole thing and they both want what's best for each other." According to the insider, Ben even consulted with Jen on where he would be living and made sure that she felt the kids would be happy there. Of course, their two daughters, Violet and Seraphina, and their son Samuel continue to be their main priority,

"They didn't want to alarm the kids or have them feel like Ben was leaving, so he has slowly moved out over time. But, as of Monday, he will be living at his new home," the source explained. "They really want the kids to continue with their same routine and have assured them that that's not going to change. However, in the next few weeks, they will start to spend regular time at Ben's house as well."