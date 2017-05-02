Erik Pendzich/REX Shutterstock
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are moving on—figuratively and literally.
After the Oscar winner officially started moving his clothes and other belongings out of their once-shared family home on Monday afternoon, the exes are looking ahead to continued co-parenting and stepping back into the dating pool—all while easing the transition for their three children.
According to a source close to the actress, Affleck plans to have a daily role in their kids' lives and will be just as involved as he always has been. "They will continue to spend holidays together and take family vacations," the insider said. "Nothing is going to change from the past two years, other than that he will be living in a separate house nearby."
As for his former wife of 10 years, Garner is "very supportive and they remain very amicable and friendly," the source added. "There wasn't any arguing or divvying up of property. She was very easygoing with the whole thing and they both want what's best for each other." According to the insider, Ben even consulted with Jen on where he would be living and made sure that she felt the kids would be happy there. Of course, their two daughters, Violet and Seraphina, and their son Samuel continue to be their main priority,
"They didn't want to alarm the kids or have them feel like Ben was leaving, so he has slowly moved out over time. But, as of Monday, he will be living at his new home," the source explained. "They really want the kids to continue with their same routine and have assured them that that's not going to change. However, in the next few weeks, they will start to spend regular time at Ben's house as well."
As a second source described, "They are ready for the next stage of their lives."