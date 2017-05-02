Jimmy Kimmel is giving thanks after the birth of his son, Billy Kimmel.

The late-night host took to Twitter with a hopeful message, one day after informing viewers his second child with wife Molly McNearney was born with a health condition that required open heart surgery.

"Sincere thanks for the outpouring of love & support," Kimmel wrote alongside a photo of 2-year-old Jane Kimmel tending to her little brother with a stethoscope. "Dr. Jane is keeping a close ear on Billy, who is very well - XO"

Molly also expressed gratitude to both her newborn and his proud pops: "I am thankful to love and be loved by these two brave guys. Both criers," she tweeted.