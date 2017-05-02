Jimmy Kimmel Shares Positive Health Update on Newborn Son's Heart Condition

Jimmy Kimmel is giving thanks after the birth of his son, Billy Kimmel

The late-night host took to Twitter with a hopeful message, one day after informing viewers his second child with wife Molly McNearney was born with a health condition that required open heart surgery. 

"Sincere thanks for the outpouring of love & support," Kimmel wrote alongside a photo of 2-year-old Jane Kimmel tending to her little brother with a stethoscope. "Dr. Jane is keeping a close ear on Billy, who is very well - XO"

Molly also expressed gratitude to both her newborn and his proud pops: "I am thankful to love and be loved by these two brave guys. Both criers," she tweeted

Photos

Late-Night Hosts' Kids

During Kimmel's emotional opening monologue, he revealed that three hours after Billy was born, doctors at Children's Hospital Los Angeles noticed something wasn't quite right. 

"On Monday morning, Dr. Vaughn Starnes opened his chest and fixed one of the two defects in his heart. He went in there with a scalpel and did some kind of magic that I couldn't even begin to explain," he shared, visibly holding back tears. "He opened the valve, and the operation was a success. It was the longest three hours of my life."

Jimmy and Molly's baby has since left the hospital and is adjusting to life at home. Kimmel continued, "He's doing great. He's eating. He's sleeping. He peed on his mother today while she was changing his diaper. He's doing all the things that he's supposed to do."

The star is currently on paternity leave, and Will Arnett, Anthony Anderson,Kristen Bell and David Spade are slated to take on hosting duties this week.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

