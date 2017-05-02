Is there anything worse than having to be at the same place as your ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend? Probably not.

But somehow Bella Hadid rocked the 2017 Met Gala like there was nothing awkward about the big event. In reality, the soiree could've been very uncomfortable, given that Bella was partying in the same room as her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, and his new girlfriend, Selena Gomez. Just last year Bella and The Weeknd walked the red carpet together, so it's clear what a difference a year can make.

So just how did this trio manage to avoid each other? Well, you use your other friends, of course.