Is there anything worse than having to be at the same place as your ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend? Probably not.
But somehow Bella Hadid rocked the 2017 Met Gala like there was nothing awkward about the big event. In reality, the soiree could've been very uncomfortable, given that Bella was partying in the same room as her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, and his new girlfriend, Selena Gomez. Just last year Bella and The Weeknd walked the red carpet together, so it's clear what a difference a year can make.
So just how did this trio manage to avoid each other? Well, you use your other friends, of course.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
"Selena and The Weeknd were really lovely. They were low-key and understated but he was very attentive to her," a source tells E! News. "There was no sign of Bella anywhere near them. Bella was actually still outside going through the exhibit while Selena and The Weeknd were at dinner. You have to go through the exhibit to end up in the Temple of Dendur room where the dinner is, so Bella mainly stuck back hanging with friends laughing and having fun."
Bella's slow pace might have been pure coincidence, but the source notes, "She was late to the dinner." In other words, she could have been going out of her way to avoid the couple...and we can't say we blame her.
The model also hid out in the bathroom with Paris Jackson, Ruby Rose and Lara Stone, where she was spotted breaking the no-smoking rule by lighting up as she and her gal-pals sat on the floor. Paris even ditched her shoes for their quick breakaway from the masses.
Despite exhaling her smoke, Bella looked completely content while relaxing in the bathroom with her friends. Fortunately, it doesn't seem like SelGo walked in at anytime.
Even at the most A-list event of the year, women still gather together in groups to hide from everyone else. Some things never change.
