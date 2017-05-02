It's a war of words and it doesn't look like it's going to end well...

Almost two years after Rosie O'Donnell took to her website to post that her mentally ill teenage daughter Chelsea O'Donnell was missing and had run away from home, their relationship appears to have gone from bad to worse. The two, who have been estranged, are currently having an epic and very public battle, and it seems like everyone is the loser in this situation.

Recently, Chelsea spoke to Daily Mail about several incidents and detailed an alleged event from 2015 in which she says her mother became enraged after the then-17-year-old got a tattoo of the word "Breathe" on her.