It's a war of words and it doesn't look like it's going to end well...
Almost two years after Rosie O'Donnell took to her website to post that her mentally ill teenage daughter Chelsea O'Donnell was missing and had run away from home, their relationship appears to have gone from bad to worse. The two, who have been estranged, are currently having an epic and very public battle, and it seems like everyone is the loser in this situation.
Recently, Chelsea spoke to Daily Mail about several incidents and detailed an alleged event from 2015 in which she says her mother became enraged after the then-17-year-old got a tattoo of the word "Breathe" on her.
"It was pretty late at night," Chelsea said. "A couple of weeks prior, I had gotten a tattoo. [O’Donnell] had spyware on my phone so she could see pretty much everything I did. She called me into her room and asked me about the tattoo. I denied it. She asked me to take off my clothes—she didn’t know where it was—to show her and I refused."
The 19-year-old continued, "She picked up a wine bottle and started chasing me, trying to take off my clothes. She told me if I didn’t show her, if I tried to leave, that she would hit me with the wine bottle, call the police and tell them that I had attacked her."
Her account went on: "She was holding it above her head and coming after me in her room. She kept trying to run after me and saying that if she really wanted to she could kill me, she’s that strong."
Chelsea also claims that her famous mother never apologized or talk to her about the threatening incident.
On Aug. 18, 2015, the former co-host of The View blasted out a blog detailing her daughter's departure.
"Rosie O'Donnell's 17 year old daughter, Chelsea O'Donnell was reported missing," the statement read. "Nyack, New York police authorities have been looking for her in the Rockland County area since Sunday, August 16. She was last seen Tuesday, August 11. She was wearing a black sweatshirt hoodie, dark ripped blue jeans, women's grey converse sneakers and a black backpack. Chelsea has a large tattoo on her right side of a dream catcher with the word 'Breathe.'"
However, police later found Chelsea in New Jersey at the house of a 26-year-old man with an arrest record, including charges of heroin possession. However, no arrests were made as Chelsea had been there voluntarily and no drugs were found.
A few months after the incident, Chelsea met Nick Alliegro, who is 31, in a Dunkin' Donuts in Long Island, NY. They began dating and moved in with each other.
In the recent interview, Chelsea also confessed that the two secretly got married last July after she found out she was pregnant. She also said that she had suffered a miscarriage soon after their wedding.
Last August, Rosie posted a photo of herself and Chelsea on Instagram with the caption, "What a difference a year makes," alluding to a possible reconciliation between mother and daughter. But it seems as though that was short lived.
On March 4, 2017, Rosie responded to the claims made by her daughter to the publication. In addition to other comments, she wrote, "Chelsea is mentally ill. Has been in and out of hospitals most of her life. Born addicted to heroin. She has had a tough road. As for her comments, I assume you are paying her, which is why she is selling these tales to you."
She added, "She is very sick. She is not capable of truth or reason. She has not been in touch with anyone since her husband tried to extort $9000 from this family."
Her estranged daughter responded to her statement: "I am not mentally ill and I have no self hatred and am not doing this for the money. Rosie doesn't know me and she never will again. She is a cruel narcissistic vengeful woman who doesn't care for anyone but herself and her writing that on her website just shows how shallow hateful she really is."