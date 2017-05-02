Luis Miguel Arrested Amid $1 Million Civil Lawsuit by Former Manager

Telemundo's Al Rojo Vivo was the first to break the news.

Miguel's former manager William Brockhaus, who worked for the singer from 2013-2015, filed a lawsuit in 2016 against the performer, in which he claims that Miguel failed to honor a compensation contract. Brockhaus said that Miguel owed him over $1 million in commissions, plus interest and his attorney's fees. On July 14, 2016, the court entered a judgment in favor of Brockhaus.

A federal judge issued a warrant for Miguel's arrest on April 17, after the singer skipped his court hearing regarding a civil lawsuit.

According to the 47-year-old star's attorney Rafael Heredia, the singer turned himself in to authorities.

