"No One" is a bigger fan of Mother's Day than the R&B singer.

Keys shared that her husband, Swizz Beatz, is insanely good at surprise gifts. "He does like, major things for Mother's Day. Like, I get him a beautiful jacket or something like that and he comes and there's a car! Damn babe!" the star told E! News.

That said, the singer says she'd be perfectly happy with a more low-key holiday this year.

"What I really would love is for us to just have time together because our schedules are both very busy. The most important thing is for us to just always connect and that's what I'm really hoping for," she said, adding "I'm sure I'll get what I want."

Maybe it's just in our heads, but we totally thought we could hear "If I Ain't Got You" playing in the background.