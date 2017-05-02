Who's the leader of the club that's made for you and me?

For Disney fans of certain generations, the only acceptable way to answer that question is to shout out loud: M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E!

And now a whole new generation will get the opportunity to become devoted members of The Mickey Mouse Club, as E! News has confirmed that Disney plans to revive the beloved variety series for a fourth time since its inception in 1955 as a brand-new Facebook-exclusive series Club Mickey Mouse! This new edition of the series will celebrate the original Club of yesteryear while also bringing the show into present day with a diverse cast of talented young creators.

Buzzfeed first reported the news.