Just because you live in one of the richest zip codes in the country doesn't mean you can't get your fast food on every now and then!

E! News recently caught up with Shiva Safai, star of E!'s newest series Second Wives Club, to play a hilarious game of "High Brow, Low Brow." And take it from Shiva: you can have millions and still enjoy hot Cheetos.

For our first question, we asked Mohamed Hadid's fiancée to name her favorite date night splurge meal and her favorite fast food place.