Just because you live in one of the richest zip codes in the country doesn't mean you can't get your fast food on every now and then!
E! News recently caught up with Shiva Safai, star of E!'s newest series Second Wives Club, to play a hilarious game of "High Brow, Low Brow." And take it from Shiva: you can have millions and still enjoy hot Cheetos.
For our first question, we asked Mohamed Hadid's fiancée to name her favorite date night splurge meal and her favorite fast food place.
"My favorite splurge meal is definitely going to Madeo's and having their Branzino," Shiva dished. "It's insane. It's like the best Branzino in town."
As for a cheap fix, Shiva added, "We love to go to drive through In-N-Out or McDonald's. Oh my god, it's like the best! And their fries are hands down the best."
So what is the most expensive piece of clothing in Shiva's closet? And the cheapest gift Mohamed has ever gotten her? Watch the video to find out!
Second Wives Club premieres Thursday, May 4 at 9 p.m., only on E!