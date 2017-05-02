If there's anything you take away from last night's Met Gala looks, make it these style tips.

This year, we're less focused on the direct red carpet to everyday closet translation and more focused on the one sartorial point (or trend) each celeb was making subtle hints at. And with the help and guidance of senior style editor of Net-a-Porter and The Edit Tracy Taylor, you can start dropping the same fashion-forward hints with your wardrobe choices.

For starters, Zendaya's epic Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda was so much more than a colorful gown. Its shape and bold pattern were nods at two hot-off-the-runway trends, and we'll let Tracy take it from here.