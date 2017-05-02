REX/Shutterstock
REX/Shutterstock
If there's anything you take away from last night's Met Gala looks, make it these style tips.
This year, we're less focused on the direct red carpet to everyday closet translation and more focused on the one sartorial point (or trend) each celeb was making subtle hints at. And with the help and guidance of senior style editor of Net-a-Porter and The Edit Tracy Taylor, you can start dropping the same fashion-forward hints with your wardrobe choices.
For starters, Zendaya's epic Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda was so much more than a colorful gown. Its shape and bold pattern were nods at two hot-off-the-runway trends, and we'll let Tracy take it from here.
Celeb: Zendaya
Red Carpet Tip: Zendaya's pairing of an oversize print on a voluminous silhouette gave us a decidedly ‘Capri' version of Comme des Garçons—it was a knock out! Bold patterns and subtle shape-shifts are two key trends right now, which we saw on some of the most standout gowns this runway season.
Everyday Tip: Pair a boldly-colored and patterned midi dress with white booties for an updated vintage look bordering on punk.
Adeam Off-the-Shoulder Ribbed-Knit Top, $595; Fendi Metallic Floral-Jacquard Midi Skirt, $2,000; Balenciaga Leather Ankle Boots, $1,015
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Celeb: Lily Collins
Red Carpet Tip: The combination of black, pink and volume are all iconic Rei Kawakubo signatures. They also happen to be of-the-moment trends and a nod to the '80s—a decade that has had a big fashion resurgence as of late. The black bustier with pink tulle skirt were a perfect pairing, along with a copy of Rei Kawakubo's signature black bob, this look was referential and relevant.
Everyday Tip: Pair '80s-inspired black tops, such as bustiers or asymmetrical, bold shouldered T-shirts with jeans and pumps for a cool evening look.
Gucci Appliqued Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt, $990; Simon Miller Basin Distressed Wide-Leg Jeans, $350; Isabel Marant Peas Leather Pumps, $545
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Celeb: Gisele Bündchen
Red Carpet Tip: Gisele managed to retain her crown as fashion's sexiest supermodel while still giving a nod to the avant-garde and intellectual style of Rei Kawakubo. The over-pronounced and slightly rounded shoulder pads in Gisele's body-skimming, silver dress were the perfect foil to an otherwise average showing.
Everyday Tip: Shine is now appropriate for day or night, and the dripping metal look will last through next fall. To lighten a sometimes heavy appeal, pair a metallic texture with skin and sheen to balance out the look.
Maison Margiela Metallic Leather Clutch, $795; Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Meda Silk Chiffon-Trimmed Sequined Stretch-Jersey Midi Dress, $1,340; Jimmy Choo Romy Patent-Leather Pumps, $595
Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Celeb: Priyanka Chopra
Red Carpet Tip: The trench coat is a classic for a reason—it's structured but also sexy. Cinching the coat at the waist or showing off legs are tried and true ways to wear the alluring outerwear. Priyanka's look also pays homage to Rei Kawakubo, whose riffs on the menswear staple are legendary.
Everyday Tip: This season, throw an oversized trench over a midi dress for a deconstructed vintage-inspired look. For a classic look, wear an open trench with wide-legged trousers and a menswear-inspired shirt.
Theory Tamalee Off-the-Shoulder Striped Cotton-Poplin Shirt, $265; DKNY Pleated Stretch-Twill Wide-Leg Pants, $500; Vetements + Mackintosh Oversized Cotton Trench Coat, $4,095; Ann Demeulemeester Leather Ankle Boots, $1,115
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Celeb: Doutzen Kroes
Red Carpet Tip: Doutzen's gown played on one of the biggest trends right now – the deconstructed cotton shirt. The rich burgundy, off-the-shoulder dress also paid homage to Rei Kawakubo's iconic shirting and shape-shifting sensibility.
Everyday Tip: When wearing an oversized look, make sure at least one area is cinched, pinched, belted or half-tucked to give it shape. Exposing an erogenous zone, like the shoulders, will keep the ensemble looking modern and put-together.
Mansur Gavriel Sun Mini Mini Leather Tote, $495; Saloni Zoey Cutout Stretch-Cotton Poplin Midi Dress, $485; ATP Atelier Anzi Leather Slippers, $380
You took notes, right?
For complete coverage of fashion's biggest night, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.