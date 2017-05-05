Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's Guide to the Kentucky Derby: How to Eat, Drink and Party All Weekend Long
Ripped denim: Can you or can't you?
What we mean is: Can you really wear frayed denim anywhere you please? It used to be that the ultra-casual trend was fine for the weekend, but too low brow for the office (and forget about wearing it out at night). But these days celebs are singing a different tune entirely and wearing their ripped pants anywhere, anytime. On top of that, though, they're majorly pulling it off.
Here's the trick: Treat your ripped denim just like your dressy denim.
Pair it with sneakers for day and with heels for the evening. It looks equally as chic with a silky blouse at the office as it does with a slinky crop top for a hot date.
Keep scrolling to get yours!
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Cult Skinny Ankle Love, $229
Frayed Hem Bootcut Jeans, $115
Article continues below
Embellished Ripped Jeans, $393
Article continues below
Now how much do you love ripped denim?
Go on, buy a few. You can wear them daily, after all.