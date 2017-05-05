Ripped denim: Can you or can't you?

What we mean is: Can you really wear frayed denim anywhere you please? It used to be that the ultra-casual trend was fine for the weekend, but too low brow for the office (and forget about wearing it out at night). But these days celebs are singing a different tune entirely and wearing their ripped pants anywhere, anytime. On top of that, though, they're majorly pulling it off.

Here's the trick: Treat your ripped denim just like your dressy denim.