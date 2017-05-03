Kim Kardashian Says She "Can't Trust Anyone" Even After Paris Robbers Were Arrested: "That Really Sucks"
"That's right! You're looking at a girl who's cleared!"
Nikki Bella received some very exciting news on Wednesday's Total Divas. On the episode, Nikki had a meeting with WWE to see if she could return to the ring for SummerSlam 2016.
We've watched Nikki work so hard to make her comeback and she said before the meeting that this was a "make it or break it" moment for her.
After the meeting, Nikki played a joke on her sister Brie Bella, pretending to not have gotten cleared. But seconds later she tells her sister, "I'm cleared!"
"Shut up! Why would you do that?" Brie said.
It's been a long journey for Nikki since her neck surgery, and she admitted on the show that she didn't really think she'd ever get cleared.
"I didn't know if I would really ever hear those words," she said on the episode. "That I'm good to go to get in the ring and get slammed. I'm just…I'm on cloud nine. I'm cleared!"
