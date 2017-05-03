"That's right! You're looking at a girl who's cleared!"

Nikki Bella received some very exciting news on Wednesday's Total Divas. On the episode, Nikki had a meeting with WWE to see if she could return to the ring for SummerSlam 2016.

We've watched Nikki work so hard to make her comeback and she said before the meeting that this was a "make it or break it" moment for her.

After the meeting, Nikki played a joke on her sister Brie Bella, pretending to not have gotten cleared. But seconds later she tells her sister, "I'm cleared!"