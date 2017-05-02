Rita Ora's 2017 Met Gala Hair Took 3 Days to Create

Rita Ora's hair was the conversation-starter on the 2017 Met Gala off-white carpet.

The futuristic hairstyle instantly caught our attention. The color, texture and design are so intricate and unique that it takes more than one glance to fully comprehend its brilliance. Celebrity hairstylist and MIZANIGlobal Artistic Director César DeLeön Ramirez is responsible for the look, adding it to his long list of out-of-the-box styles (Think: Ciara's metallic hair from last year's Met Gala).

"The Met Gala is literally one of my favorite carpets, I look forward to it every year!" he said, "This year, I'm with Rita Ora and I'm so excited because she is a dream client. She's that girl that takes risks and kills a carpet."