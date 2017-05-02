Move over, Unicorn Frappuccino! Midnight Mint Mocha is the newest Starbucks Frappuccino in town. While the Unicorn was bright and fruity, the new Frappuccino is nothing but dark and silky.
The blended pick-me-up includes swirls of extra dark cocoa, Frappuccino Roast coffee, milk, ice, cooling mint sugar crystals and, of course, is topped with whipped cream and dark cocoa dusting. Starbucks describes the drink as "bold and refreshing."
"We started by thinking of the heydays of summer," said Jennica Robinson from Starbucks' beverage development team. "We were inspired by thoughts of dark starry nights, looking up at the sky with a cool summer breeze."
The concoctions don't end there. Along with the Midnight Mint Mocha debut, Starbucks also announced it will be bringing back the S'mores Frappuccino. For those who haven't tried the ooey-gooey goodness before, the S'mores frap is a modern take on the beloved campfire treat.
The blended beverage starts with a generous layer of marshmallow-infused whipped cream and milk chocolate fudge. Then Starbucks adds a creamy blend of milk chocolate, coffee, milk and ice. The drink is topped with another heap of marshmallow whipped cream and graham cracker crumbles. Starbucks describes the drink as "yummy, marshmallow-y and summery."
The drink made its debut last summer, and was brought back to the menu this year due to popular demand.
Now, if you feel like you gained 5 lbs. from just reading the description, just wait until you try one. A grande-sized Midnight Mint Mocha frap is 470 calories and contains 53 grams of sugar. The fan-favorite S'mores frap comes in at a whopping 490 calories and contains 67 grams of sugar. It's safe to say these drinks are deemed more as a special treat or swap-out for dessert rather than an everyday drink.
Starbucks has had recent success with their hit in the Unicorn Frappuccino, a fruity concoction that had everyone on social media and television outlets buzzing about its beautiful colors and unique taste. While the drink was meant to garner social chatter, Starbucks is hoping the two new beverages will bring a similar conversation with an even better flavor experience. Starbucks is especially hoping the Midnight Mint Mocha drink will hit home with the "dark food trend popular in social media, such as black macarons and charcoal ice cream."
While both drinks are available now, Starbucks will be holding a special Frappuccino Happy Hour from 3-6 p.m. on May 5-14.