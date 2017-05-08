Your mom is your favorite person for a reason.

She loves you no matter what and is there for you no matter what. There's no way you can possibly repay her for all she's done for you, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't try. Well, with Mother's Day sneaking up on us (it's May 14, by the way), now is a perfect opportunity to shower her with extra love (read: gifts).

But what do you get the person that's given you everything? You don't need to wrack your brain. Just get her something that you'd like to receive. (You know, the older more mature version of you.)