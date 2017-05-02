Nearly five years since topless photos of Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton were published in a magazine, she and her royal husband are seeking restitution.

According to a new report from The Daily Mail, she and Prince William's French barrister Jean Veil requested that the court grant £1.3 million (roughly $1.68 million) to the husband and wife in punitive damages for the pictures on Tuesday, the first day of the criminal trial in Nanterre, France. The pair was not physically in attendance, though William did pen a written statement read to the court.

Per the report, six defendants are on trial in the case. However, the Duke and Duchess reportedly requested the payment come from the French magazine, Closer, which published the shots of the couple topless while on vacation in Provence, France at a chateau owned by Queen Elizabeth II's nephew, Lord Linley.