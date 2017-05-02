Don't Miss the Best Candid Photos From the 2017 Met Gala

  • By
  • &

by Alana Moskowitz |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Scarlett Johansson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Selena Gomez, 2017 Met Gala, Best Dressed

Everything You Didn't Know About Selena Gomez's 2017 Met Gala Dress

Happy Hour With Morgan Stewart: Met Gala Edition

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The 2017 Met Gala did not disappoint.

Every year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Costume Institute becomes home to fashion's biggest party, with this year's theme being Rei Kawakubo, founder of luxury brand Comme des Garçons. As per usual, the day was a celebration of style, celebrity, and...stank faces?!

Despite Anna Wintour's annual gala being one of the fashion industry's biggest nights, the stars couldn't help but get a little silly behind the scenes, breaking out some dance moves and teasing the cameras.

 

Sarah Paulson, Madonna, Jeremy Scott, 2017 Met Gala Candids

Rob Latour\/REX\/Shutterstock

Sarah Paulson & Madonna

The award winning actress totally lost her cool when she spotted the Queen of Pop. Bow down!

Joe Jonas, 2017 Met Gala Candids

Ray Tamarra\/GC Images

Joe Jonas

How long did it take the JoBro to get ready for the Met Gala? About *this* long.

Lena Dunham, 2017 Met Gala Candids

Gilbert Carrasquillo\/GC Images

Lena Dunham

This Girls star is going to have to call you back, she's kind of busy at the moment.

Article continues below

Kate Hudson, 2017 Met Gala Candids

Kevin Mazur\/WireImage

Kate Hudson

The Deepwater Horizon actress teases the other A-listers at the Met Gala.

Zendaya, 2017 Met Gala Candids

Ray Tamarra\/GC Images

Zendaya

The former Disney star shows us her best stank face, busting a move at the 2017 Met Gala.

Jaden Smith, 2017 Met Gala Candids

Noam Galai\/FilmMagic

Jaden Smith

There's a lot going on here. The Louis Vuitton model gets silly on the multi-colored carpet, dancing with his date — his own dreads.

Article continues below

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, 2017 Met Gala Candids

Michael Stewart\/WireImage

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively

The super couple point straight at the camera. Yes, we see you too!

Rihanna, 2017 Met Gala Candids

Neilson Barnard\/Getty Images

Rihanna

After stealing the show at the Met Gala, we can't imagine what RiRi was so excited about.

Madonna, 2017 Met Gala

Karwai Tang\/WireImage

Madonna

The Material Girl made the exact same face we did when we found out a ticket to the Met Gala is $30,000.

Article continues below

Alex Rodriguez, Met Gala 2017

Dia Dipasupil\/Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez

We get it, A.Rod, it's an Insta-worthy night, but can you wait until the after-party to post?

Sean Combs, 2017 Met Gala, Instagram

David Fisher\/REX\/Shutterstock

Sean "Diddy" Combs

While his longtime girlfriend, Cassie, took the spotlight, Diddy took a break.

Check out some of our favorite funny candid photos from the Met Gala!

 

Who's dress—and candid pic—did you like the best? Tell us in the comments section below.

TAGS/ 2017 Met Gala , Met Gala , Fashion , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again