The 2017 Met Gala did not disappoint.
Every year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Costume Institute becomes home to fashion's biggest party, with this year's theme being Rei Kawakubo, founder of luxury brand Comme des Garçons. As per usual, the day was a celebration of style, celebrity, and...stank faces?!
Despite Anna Wintour's annual gala being one of the fashion industry's biggest nights, the stars couldn't help but get a little silly behind the scenes, breaking out some dance moves and teasing the cameras.
Rob Latour\/REX\/Shutterstock
The award winning actress totally lost her cool when she spotted the Queen of Pop. Bow down!
Ray Tamarra\/GC Images
How long did it take the JoBro to get ready for the Met Gala? About *this* long.
Gilbert Carrasquillo\/GC Images
This Girls star is going to have to call you back, she's kind of busy at the moment.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur\/WireImage
The Deepwater Horizon actress teases the other A-listers at the Met Gala.
Ray Tamarra\/GC Images
The former Disney star shows us her best stank face, busting a move at the 2017 Met Gala.
Noam Galai\/FilmMagic
There's a lot going on here. The Louis Vuitton model gets silly on the multi-colored carpet, dancing with his date — his own dreads.
Article continues below
Michael Stewart\/WireImage
The super couple point straight at the camera. Yes, we see you too!
Neilson Barnard\/Getty Images
After stealing the show at the Met Gala, we can't imagine what RiRi was so excited about.
Karwai Tang\/WireImage
The Material Girl made the exact same face we did when we found out a ticket to the Met Gala is $30,000.
Article continues below
Dia Dipasupil\/Getty Images
We get it, A.Rod, it's an Insta-worthy night, but can you wait until the after-party to post?
David Fisher\/REX\/Shutterstock
While his longtime girlfriend, Cassie, took the spotlight, Diddy took a break.
Check out some of our favorite funny candid photos from the Met Gala!
Who's dress—and candid pic—did you like the best? Tell us in the comments section below.