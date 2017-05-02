The 2017 Met Gala did not disappoint.

Every year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Costume Institute becomes home to fashion's biggest party, with this year's theme being Rei Kawakubo, founder of luxury brand Comme des Garçons. As per usual, the day was a celebration of style, celebrity, and...stank faces?!

Despite Anna Wintour's annual gala being one of the fashion industry's biggest nights, the stars couldn't help but get a little silly behind the scenes, breaking out some dance moves and teasing the cameras.