It's official: Chris Lopez is the father of Kailyn Lowry's third child.

The Teen Mom star confirmed the news on Twitter Tuesday in response to a salacious headline from a tabloid news outlet. The headline read, "Pregnant Kailyn Lowry takes DNA test – Is Chris Lopez REALLY the baby daddy?" Kailyn tweeted in response, "Ancestry DNA & yeah he is... stop with the headlines already."

The reality TV star announced she was expecting her third child in February, but didn't reveal whom the father was. "Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can't wait," she wrote to her readers on her blog. "My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time."