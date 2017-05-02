It's official: Chris Lopez is the father of Kailyn Lowry's third child.
The Teen Mom star confirmed the news on Twitter Tuesday in response to a salacious headline from a tabloid news outlet. The headline read, "Pregnant Kailyn Lowry takes DNA test – Is Chris Lopez REALLY the baby daddy?" Kailyn tweeted in response, "Ancestry DNA & yeah he is... stop with the headlines already."
The reality TV star announced she was expecting her third child in February, but didn't reveal whom the father was. "Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can't wait," she wrote to her readers on her blog. "My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time."
MTV
She's already mom to 7-year-old son Isaac Elliot Rivera and 3-year-old son Lincoln Marshall Marroquin. Fans have been speculating about the identity of the father for months because the star had only recently finalized her divorce from her ex Javi Marroquin, who is the father of her younger son, when she announced her pregnancy. The two quietly married in 2012 and confirmed their separation in 2016. Before Marroquin, she dated Jo Rivera, who is Isaac's father.
During an Instagram Live session recently, Lowry asked her followers for ideas for baby names. One user suggested "Holden," to which Lowry said "Chris" would make jokes about that name. Fans immediately suspected she meant Lopez.
Congratulations to Kailyn and Chris!