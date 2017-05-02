Remembering Met Gala's Best Moments, With a Side of Booze

This Commes des Garçons-inspired cocktail might just be your new favorite.
In this Met Gala edition of Happy Hour with Morgan Stewart, the reality star breaks down her favorite (and least favorite) looks from last year's star-studded event while (literally) shaking up something scrumptious, courtesy of mixologist Kim Stodel and LA restaurant Providence.
Watch the above video for Morgan's hilarious (some serious) commentary then check out the below recipe to recreate the boozy drink, you know, to impress your friends.
The Commes des Garçons
Note: Serve in a flute and garnish with a skewered sesame ball made of the leftover seeds from the sake infusion.
- Half a barspoon of activated charcoal powder
- .5oz fresh lemon juice
- .5oz black lime syrup
- 1.5oz sesame-infused Sake (Hakkaisan Junmai Ginjo)
- Add ice to shaker, shake vigorously
- Add 2.5 oz of sparkling wine (Montlouis sur Loire by Franck Breton)
- Double strain into your flute
The Black Lime Syrup
- Steep two dried black limes in one cup of hot water—let steep for 10 minutes
- Add one cup of sugar and mix until the sugar has dissolved
The Sesame Infusion
- Toast one cup of black and white sesame in an airtight container
- Mix one bottle of sake with the sesame and let sit for 24 hours, at least
- When ready strain the sake from the sesame saving the sesame for later
The Sesame Ball Garnish
- Take the remaining sesame from the infusion and dry it out in a dehydrator or oven at 135 until dry.
- Take 1/2 a cup of honey and heat on low to medium heat in a pan with 1/4 cups sugar, 1tbls of lemon (or yuzu) juice and one twist (one inch) of lemon skin
- Heat until simmering, stir constantly
- Turn off heat and immediately add sesame seeds—mixing thoroughly
- Empty onto a silicone or parchment-lined baking sheet and flatten to desired thickness with a rolling pin or spatula
- Let sit 'til cool, then you're ready to portion it up and roll into balls
Remember: Drink fashionably (but mainly responsibly).