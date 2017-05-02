Johnny Depp's ex-managers aren't keeping quiet about their former client's extravagant ways.
In a cross-complaint filed this week, The Mandel Group insists Depp's "sense of entitlement is clear and epic" and resulted in his financial problems; the financial group claims they played no role in his bankruptcy. "When Depp's spending outpaced his earnings, and he refused to change his lifestyle, he was forced to borrow large sums of money to continue living the lifestyle he admittedly chose," the documents state.
"Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today. He has refused to live within his means, despite the best efforts of TMG and the repeated warnings about his financial condition from TMG and his other advisors. The arithmetic is straightforward: Depp spent more than he brought in, notwithstanding repeated warnings by TMG."
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
TMG claims the Pirates of the Caribbean actor terminated services in March 2016 and "refused" to pay the firm back on a $5 million loan it made to him when he was "facing public financial ruin" in 2012. TMG also calls Depp's allegations that he was unaware of his dire financial condition "absurd and untrue."
Depp's former financial firm goes through each of Depp's complaints and allegations, showing how they're all false or untrue. In a recent Wall Street Journal article, Depp asked, "Why didn't [TMG] drop me as a client if I was so out of control?" In the cross-complaint, TMG answers, "TMG would not drop a long-term client during their most difficult time."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
"In summary, and as explained in detail below, TMG did everything within its power over the last 17 years to protect Depp from himself and to keep Depp financially solvent," the firm states in the documents. "However, ultimately TMG did not have the power or ability to control Depp's spending or his numerous other vices, or to force Depp to make wiser financial decisions. Contrary to his claims in this action, TMG always made Depp aware of his precarious financial situation."
The documents continue, "Depp chose time and again to ignore TMG and all of his other advisors. Depp truly has no one but himself to blame for his current financial and personal circumstances."
TMG represented Depp for 17 years and claims the actor "demanded" the firm fund a lifestyle that was "extravagant and extreme." His financial firm claims his lifestyle cost more than $2 million per month. Depp also allegedly spent more than $75 million to acquire, furnish and improve 14 homes including a 45-acre chateau in the South of France. And when he had visitors, Depp allegedly spent $30,000 per month on expensive wines that he had flown to him from around the world.
TMG also asserts Depp "refused" to fly anything other than private jets, the constant use of which amounted to an additional $200,000 per month. He also allegedly paid $1.2 million for a personal on-call physician.
TMG is hoping to receive restitution in "an amount to be proven at trial, but not less than $560,000." The firm is also hoping for attorneys' fees to be paid by Depp.