Johnny Depp's ex-managers aren't keeping quiet about their former client's extravagant ways.

In a cross-complaint filed this week, The Mandel Group insists Depp's "sense of entitlement is clear and epic" and resulted in his financial problems; the financial group claims they played no role in his bankruptcy. "When Depp's spending outpaced his earnings, and he refused to change his lifestyle, he was forced to borrow large sums of money to continue living the lifestyle he admittedly chose," the documents state.

"Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today. He has refused to live within his means, despite the best efforts of TMG and the repeated warnings about his financial condition from TMG and his other advisors. The arithmetic is straightforward: Depp spent more than he brought in, notwithstanding repeated warnings by TMG."