Celebs Share Photos From Inside the 2017 Met Gala

  • By
  • &

by Jamie Bland |

The 2017 Met Gala was the fashion event of the year. Models, actors, musicians, athletes, fashion designers, entertainment executives and the like all came out to rub shoulders with the hottest people in fashion in an effort to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.

While the red carpet arrivals are the most exciting time of the night, a lot happens once the stars head into the doors of the Met. It may be an invite-only event, but thanks to social media savvy stars, fans got an inside at the best Instagram and Snapchat photos from inside the event:

 

Photos

Met Gala 2017: Best Dressed Stars

Gigi Hadid, Nicki Minaj, Inside Met Gala 2017

Instagram

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian & Friends

The stars—including A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner and Brie Larson—take a break from the ball to snap mirror selfies in the bathroom.

Amy Schumer, Gigi Hadid, Inside Met Gala 2017

Instagram

Amy Schumer, Gigi Hadid & Bella Hadid

The Snatched comedian strikes a serious(ly funny) pose next to the model sisters.

Rihanna, Olivier Rousteing, Kim Kardashian, Inside Met Gala 2017

Snapchat

Rihanna, Olivier Rousteing & Kim Kardashian

The three fashion icons get together for a Snapchat photo.

Rami Malek, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Inside Met Gala 2017

Snapchat

Rami Malek, John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

Everyone is all smiles at this table of A-list celebrities.

Dakota Johnson, Inside Met Gala 2017

Snapchat

Dakota Johnson

The Fifty Shades of Grey star takes a smoke break in the bathroom.

Jessica Chastain, Sarah Paulson, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell, Inside Met Gala 2017

Instagram

Sarah Paulson, Naomi Campbell, Jessica Chastain & Lupita Nyong’o

These ladies appear to be the last four to leave the ball.

Zoe Kravitz, Bella Hadid, Inside Met Gala 2017

Instagram

Zoë Kravitz & Bella Hadid

The scions take a moment time to smell—and hug—the roses inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, ASAP Rocky, Inside Met Gala 2017

Snapchat

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky

The youngest Jenner captures the perfect picture of her big sister and rapper boyfriend.

Serena Williams, Inside Met Gala 2017

Snapchat

Serena Williams

The soon-to-be mommy sashays while entering the hall.

Serena Williams, Inside Met Gala 2017

Snapchat

Kerry Washington

The Scandal star poses in her head-to-toe Michael Kors ensemble.

Gigi Hadid, Nicki Minaj, Inside Met Gala 2017

Instagram

Nicki Minaj & Gigi Hadid

The 10-time Grammy nominee could pass for a Victoria's Secret model—which Gigi happens to be!

Riz Ahmed, Aziz Ansari, Mindy Kaling, Hasan Minhaj, Inside Met Gala 2017

Twitter

Mindy Kaling, Riz Ahmed, Aziz Ansari & Hasan Minhaj

Is that Jessica Chastain in the back?

Taylor Hill, Cameron Dallas, Hailey Baldwin, Inside Met Gala 2017

Instagram

Taylor Hill, Cameron Dallas & Hailey Baldwin

The three young models look radiant in their couture looks.

Ashley Graham, Kim Kardashian, Inside Met Gala 2017

Snapchat

Ashley Graham & Kim Kardashian

Pucker up! The two fashionistas make love to the camera near the Temple of Dendur.

Ralph Lauren, Inside Met Gala 2017

Instagram

Ralph Lauren's Crew

Bobby Cannavalle, Rose Byrne, Lily Aldridge, Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, Nick Jonas, Michael B. Jordan and friends pause the party to take a group shot.

For complete coverage of fashion's biggest night, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

