The 2017 Met Gala was the fashion event of the year. Models, actors, musicians, athletes, fashion designers, entertainment executives and the like all came out to rub shoulders with the hottest people in fashion in an effort to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.
While the red carpet arrivals are the most exciting time of the night, a lot happens once the stars head into the doors of the Met. It may be an invite-only event, but thanks to social media savvy stars, fans got an inside at the best Instagram and Snapchat photos from inside the event:
The stars—including A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner and Brie Larson—take a break from the ball to snap mirror selfies in the bathroom.
The Snatched comedian strikes a serious(ly funny) pose next to the model sisters.
The three fashion icons get together for a Snapchat photo.
Everyone is all smiles at this table of A-list celebrities.
The Fifty Shades of Grey star takes a smoke break in the bathroom.
These ladies appear to be the last four to leave the ball.
The scions take a moment time to smell—and hug—the roses inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The youngest Jenner captures the perfect picture of her big sister and rapper boyfriend.
The soon-to-be mommy sashays while entering the hall.
The Scandal star poses in her head-to-toe Michael Kors ensemble.
The 10-time Grammy nominee could pass for a Victoria's Secret model—which Gigi happens to be!
Is that Jessica Chastain in the back?
The three young models look radiant in their couture looks.
Pucker up! The two fashionistas make love to the camera near the Temple of Dendur.
Bobby Cannavalle, Rose Byrne, Lily Aldridge, Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, Nick Jonas, Michael B. Jordan and friends pause the party to take a group shot.
