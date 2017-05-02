The 2017 Met Gala was the fashion event of the year. Models, actors, musicians, athletes, fashion designers, entertainment executives and the like all came out to rub shoulders with the hottest people in fashion in an effort to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.

While the red carpet arrivals are the most exciting time of the night, a lot happens once the stars head into the doors of the Met. It may be an invite-only event, but thanks to social media savvy stars, fans got an inside at the best Instagram and Snapchat photos from inside the event: