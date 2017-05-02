Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took a big step in their relationship last night.

The famous duo made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala, stunning as they posed for photographers all the while intertwined in one another's arms...but that wasn't just a view for the cameras.

In fact, insiders tell E! News the couple stayed arm-in-arm all night long.

One onlooker said they were "tied by the hip the entire night," holding hands and even sharing a few kisses. "You can tell they are really digging each other," the source added, noting the couple seemed "serious" by the way the were interacting with each other and everyone else.

The source also noticed how Lopez had a "constant grin" on her face, and everyone could tell "they were having fun."