It's called "fashion's biggest night out" for a reason...yet some looks were anything but.

The Met Gala is one of the most-watched fashion events of the year and, this year, it celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute's exhibition, "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between" (think: sculptural garments with larger-than-life silhouettes).

So why is it that some stars (namely supermodels) decided to make their way up the 150-foot-long, off-white carpet in anything but a big, bold, avant-garde black-tie ensemble? Good question.

If you aren't arriving to the Met in anything other than wearable art, you're missing the point of the evening.