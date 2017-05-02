Let's just say Anna Faris wasn't trying to get it on to "Let's Get It On."
Chris Pratt stopped by The Late Show Monday and talked to host Stephen Colbert about his new movie, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2., his family and even his alone time with wife Faris. Because Pratty's Marvel franchise puts a lot of emphasis on its soundtrack, Colbert asked Pratt if ever made his wife or family members mixtapes.
"I did once. I did one for my brother first, and it was an '80s mix and it was called Guess You Had to Be There, and it was a bunch of songs that just worked," Pratt recalled. "I knew they would conjure up the same memories and they'd be sentimental for him the way they were for me and so meaningful."
The success of his first mixtape made him decree, "I'm the mixtape guy."
Unfortunately, his second foray into mixtapes, one he made for his wife, didn't go as well.
"I was thinking in my head, this is going to be our love making mix, you know? And the first song I put was Al Green," Pratt explained. "She was kind of looking at me and I could tell right away big miss. She was like 'Who are you? You don't listen to Al Green. What are you trying to pull? We're already married it's cool.' That was the first and only song we got through and I threw it away I was so embarrassed."
As for where he thinks it went wrong, Pratt admitted, "For me it's the wrong humping tempo. I need some EDM—no, just kidding."
Humiliation aside, Pratt joked that he's "hurt" by his son Jack's preference for other superheroes over Peter Quill (Pratt's Guardians of the Galaxy character).
"He knows and he doesn't care. It's weird! I'm gonna be the cool dad and I don't know if he's aloof or what. I say like, 'What do you think, buddy? Do you like Guardians of the Galaxy?' 'Yeah. 'Who's your favorite superhero?' 'Spider-Man.'"
When Colbert said it must mean that Jack thinks of his dad as a dad instead of a fake character, Pratt quipped, "It should feel good, but it hurts."
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.