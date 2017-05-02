Let's just say Anna Faris wasn't trying to get it on to "Let's Get It On."

Chris Pratt stopped by The Late Show Monday and talked to host Stephen Colbert about his new movie, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2., his family and even his alone time with wife Faris. Because Pratty's Marvel franchise puts a lot of emphasis on its soundtrack, Colbert asked Pratt if ever made his wife or family members mixtapes.

"I did once. I did one for my brother first, and it was an '80s mix and it was called Guess You Had to Be There, and it was a bunch of songs that just worked," Pratt recalled. "I knew they would conjure up the same memories and they'd be sentimental for him the way they were for me and so meaningful."