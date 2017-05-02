J.K. Rowling Sorry for Killing a Beloved Harry Potter Character

While the Harry Potter franchise may have come to an end years ago, J.K. Rowling wants us to know she's really sorry she killed off Severus Snape in the final book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

The author tweeted Tuesday, "OK, here it is. Please don't start flame wars over it, but this year I'd like to apologise for killing (whispers)... Snape. *runs for cover.*"

J.K. made sure to keep herself in the clear by also tweeting, "In case the police are reading my notifications, there's a Battle of Hogwarts anniversary tradition going on. I am not on a murder spree."