J.K. Rowling Sorry for Killing a Beloved Harry Potter Character

While the Harry Potter franchise may have come to an end years ago, J.K. Rowling wants us to know she's really sorry she killed off Severus Snape in the final book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.
The author tweeted Tuesday, "OK, here it is. Please don't start flame wars over it, but this year I'd like to apologise for killing (whispers)... Snape. *runs for cover.*"
J.K. made sure to keep herself in the clear by also tweeting, "In case the police are reading my notifications, there's a Battle of Hogwarts anniversary tradition going on. I am not on a murder spree."
The fatal incident happened during the Battle of Hogwarts, where key character Fred Weasley also died. The battle took place in the book on May 2, 1998, and J.K. has been apologizing for it ever since.
On May 2, 2015, the author tweeted, "Today I would just like to say: I'm really sorry about Fred. *Bows head in acceptance of your reasonable ire.*"
For many Potterheads, the Battle of Hogwarts took out some of the most beloved characters from the franchise, but the death of Professor Snape brings up a lot of thoughts and emotions. On one hand, readers and viewers believed Snape to be a rude, sort-of evil bully. On the other hand, he is also perceived as a misunderstood character who actually helped many of his students and colleagues.
Naturally, Rowling's latest tweet has led to an outpouring of reactions from the fan base on Twitter.
One Potterhead, @NickEllis tweeted, "It made sense for the story. We love him so much..."
On the flip side, @KimCarlton tweeted, "He also bullied Harry and tried to make his school life hell just because he was petty and bitter???" While those are just two responses, many fans have taken to the social site to give their two cents on the topic.
We can't wait until May 2, 2019 when Rowling apologizes for Lord Voldemort's death! OK, maybe not him—but maybe Remus Lupin and Nymphadora Tonks?